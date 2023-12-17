Will DeAndre Hopkins Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 15 matchup with the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Hopkins' stats on this page.
Heading into Week 15, Hopkins has 57 receptions for 898 yards -- 15.8 yards per catch -- and six receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for nine yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 107 occasions.
DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week:
- Josh Whyle (DNP/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Kevin Rader (DNP/illness): 0 Rec
- Kyle Philips (DNP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 15 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hopkins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|107
|57
|898
|173
|6
|15.8
Hopkins Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|13
|7
|65
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|5
|4
|40
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|7
|3
|48
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|6
|4
|63
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|11
|8
|140
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|5
|1
|20
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|6
|4
|128
|3
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|11
|4
|60
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|9
|3
|27
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|5
|4
|59
|1
|Week 12
|Panthers
|5
|3
|49
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|12
|5
|75
|1
|Week 14
|@Dolphins
|12
|7
|124
|1
