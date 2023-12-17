The Chattanooga Mocs (10-1) will host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-2) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Chattanooga vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Colonels score an average of 81.1 points per game, 27.1 more points than the 54.0 the Mocs give up.

Eastern Kentucky has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 54.0 points.

Chattanooga is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 81.1 points.

The Mocs put up only 3.1 more points per game (67.2) than the Colonels allow (64.1).

When Chattanooga puts up more than 64.1 points, it is 5-1.

Eastern Kentucky is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 67.2 points.

The Mocs shoot 47.2% from the field, 6.9% higher than the Colonels concede defensively.

The Colonels shoot 43.9% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Mocs allow.

Chattanooga Leaders

Jada Guinn: 17.9 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

17.9 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Raven Thompson: 14.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

14.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Addie Porter: 6.2 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

6.2 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Karsen Murphy: 6.6 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

Chattanooga Schedule