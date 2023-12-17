How to Watch the Chattanooga vs. Eastern Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (10-1) will host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-2) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chattanooga vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels score an average of 81.1 points per game, 27.1 more points than the 54.0 the Mocs give up.
- Eastern Kentucky has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 54.0 points.
- Chattanooga is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 81.1 points.
- The Mocs put up only 3.1 more points per game (67.2) than the Colonels allow (64.1).
- When Chattanooga puts up more than 64.1 points, it is 5-1.
- Eastern Kentucky is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 67.2 points.
- The Mocs shoot 47.2% from the field, 6.9% higher than the Colonels concede defensively.
- The Colonels shoot 43.9% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Mocs allow.
Chattanooga Leaders
- Jada Guinn: 17.9 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Raven Thompson: 14.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
- Addie Porter: 6.2 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)
- Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
- Karsen Murphy: 6.6 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
Chattanooga Schedule
|12/3/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 59-53
|McKenzie Arena
|12/9/2023
|North Alabama
|W 68-65
|McKenzie Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|W 72-62
|Allen Arena
|12/17/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|12/20/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
|1/3/2024
|North Carolina Central
|-
|McKenzie Arena
