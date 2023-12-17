The Belmont Bruins (6-3) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Kennesaw State Owls (3-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont vs. Kennesaw State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bruins average 8.1 more points per game (69.4) than the Owls give up (61.3).
  • Belmont is 6-1 when it scores more than 61.3 points.
  • Kennesaw State is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.
  • The 54.4 points per game the Owls record are 8.2 fewer points than the Bruins allow (62.6).
  • Belmont is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 54.4 points.
  • The Owls shoot 35.0% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Bruins concede defensively.

Belmont Leaders

  • Tessa Miller: 13.9 PTS, 56.5 FG%
  • Tuti Jones: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (14-for-55)
  • Jailyn Banks: 13.4 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
  • Kilyn McGuff: 11.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 44.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
  • Kendal Cheesman: 11.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (24-for-50)

Belmont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Troy W 72-68 Trojan Arena
12/3/2023 Middle Tennessee W 71-57 Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 Lipscomb W 70-51 Curb Event Center
12/17/2023 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center
12/22/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
12/30/2023 UIC - Curb Event Center

