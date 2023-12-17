Belmont vs. Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Sunday's game at KSU Convocation Center has the Belmont Bruins (6-3) taking on the Kennesaw State Owls (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-54 victory, heavily favoring Belmont.
The Bruins are coming off of a 70-51 win over Lipscomb in their last outing on Wednesday.
Belmont vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
Belmont vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Belmont 71, Kennesaw State 54
Other MVC Predictions
Belmont Schedule Analysis
- The Bruins captured their signature win of the season on November 10, when they grabbed a 76-50 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Belmont is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories, but also tied for the 23rd-most defeats.
Belmont 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-50 at home over Georgia (No. 58) on November 10
- 71-57 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 62) on December 3
- 70-51 at home over Lipscomb (No. 152) on December 6
- 75-67 at home over Wichita State (No. 230) on November 15
- 72-68 on the road over Troy (No. 233) on November 29
Belmont Leaders
- Tessa Miller: 13.9 PTS, 56.5 FG%
- Tuti Jones: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (14-for-55)
- Jailyn Banks: 13.4 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
- Kilyn McGuff: 11.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)
- Kendal Cheesman: 11 PTS, 50 FG%, 48 3PT% (24-for-50)
Belmont Performance Insights
- The Bruins put up 69.4 points per game (136th in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per contest (156th in college basketball). They have a +62 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game.
