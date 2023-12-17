Which basketball team is on top of the ASUN? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ASUN Power Rankings

1. FGCU

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 24-4
  • Overall Rank: 73rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th
  • Last Game: L 82-63 vs Duke

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Drexel
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2. Lipscomb

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-10
  • Overall Rank: 165th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th
  • Last Game: L 72-50 vs Vanderbilt

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Kentucky
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21

3. Eastern Kentucky

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 21-7
  • Overall Rank: 170th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th
  • Last Game: L 52-44 vs Chattanooga

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

4. Austin Peay

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 17-10
  • Overall Rank: 175th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th
  • Last Game: W 90-57 vs Bryan

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: New Mexico State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

5. Central Arkansas

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-9
  • Overall Rank: 189th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th
  • Last Game: L 69-48 vs Kansas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northwestern State
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6. North Florida

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 11-16
  • Overall Rank: 246th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st
  • Last Game: L 79-53 vs Kansas State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Winthrop
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7. Kennesaw State

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-20
  • Overall Rank: 267th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th
  • Last Game: L 65-54 vs Belmont

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: San Diego State
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. North Alabama

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 7-20
  • Overall Rank: 279th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st
  • Last Game: L 82-78 vs Arkansas State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Samford
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

9. Bellarmine

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 6-20
  • Overall Rank: 287th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th
  • Last Game: W 95-44 vs Campbellsville Harrodsburg

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Detroit Mercy
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

10. Jacksonville

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 7-20
  • Overall Rank: 290th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th
  • Last Game: L 74-63 vs Mercer

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Alabama
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

11. Stetson

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 8-20
  • Overall Rank: 314th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th
  • Last Game: W 56-48 vs Morgan State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: N.C. A&T
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19

12. Queens (NC)

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-22
  • Overall Rank: 342nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th
  • Last Game: L 62-46 vs Radford

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Western Carolina
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.