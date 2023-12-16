The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) are favored (by 7.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under is 139.5 in the matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Dickies Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas Tech -7.5 139.5

Commodores Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt and its opponents have combined to score more than 139.5 points in six of nine games this season.

Vanderbilt has a 142.7-point average over/under in its contests this season, 3.2 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Vanderbilt has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

Vanderbilt has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Commodores have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +280.

Vanderbilt has an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas Tech 4 50% 75.6 145.6 66.8 139.5 136.9 Vanderbilt 6 66.7% 70.0 145.6 72.7 139.5 141.6

Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends

The Commodores' 70.0 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 66.8 the Red Raiders allow.

Vanderbilt has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 4-2 overall record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas Tech 3-5-0 2-3 4-4-0 Vanderbilt 3-6-0 1-0 3-6-0

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Tech Vanderbilt 11-6 Home Record 14-6 3-7 Away Record 5-6 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-9-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.4 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

