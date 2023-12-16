The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Dickies Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

Vanderbilt is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Commodores are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders sit at 87th.

The Commodores score an average of 70 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 66.8 the Red Raiders give up.

When it scores more than 66.8 points, Vanderbilt is 4-2.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Vanderbilt averaged 71.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.4.

The Commodores gave up 67.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.9 away.

Beyond the arc, Vanderbilt drained more treys away (8.8 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.3%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule