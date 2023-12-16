The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Dickies Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • Vanderbilt is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Commodores are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders sit at 87th.
  • The Commodores score an average of 70 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 66.8 the Red Raiders give up.
  • When it scores more than 66.8 points, Vanderbilt is 4-2.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Vanderbilt averaged 71.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.4.
  • The Commodores gave up 67.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.9 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Vanderbilt drained more treys away (8.8 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.3%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Boston College L 80-62 Memorial Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Alabama A&M W 78-59 Memorial Gymnasium
12/6/2023 San Francisco L 73-60 Memorial Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Texas Tech - Dickies Arena
12/19/2023 Western Carolina - Memorial Gymnasium
12/23/2023 @ Memphis - FedExForum

