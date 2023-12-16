Will Vanderbilt be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Vanderbilt's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

How Vanderbilt ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 249

Vanderbilt's best wins

On November 14 against the UNC Greensboro Spartans, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in the RPI, Vanderbilt secured its best win of the season, a 74-70 victory at home. Ezra Manjon recorded a team-high 24 points with six rebounds and four assists in the matchup against UNC Greensboro.

Next best wins

74-67 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on November 10

78-59 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 334/RPI) on December 2

75-71 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 355/RPI) on November 17

Vanderbilt's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

according to the RPI, the Commodores have four losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Vanderbilt faces the 231st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Commodores' 21 remaining games this year, one are against teams with worse records, and 20 are against teams with records above .500.

Looking at Vandy's upcoming schedule, it has four games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Vanderbilt's next game

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Western Carolina Catamounts

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Western Carolina Catamounts Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Favorite: Vanderbilt Commodores -1.5

Vanderbilt Commodores -1.5 Total: 144.5 points

