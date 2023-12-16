2024 NCAA Bracketology: Vanderbilt March Madness Odds | December 18
Will Vanderbilt be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Vanderbilt's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Vanderbilt's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Preseason national championship odds: +25000
How Vanderbilt ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|4-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|249
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vanderbilt's best wins
On November 14 against the UNC Greensboro Spartans, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in the RPI, Vanderbilt secured its best win of the season, a 74-70 victory at home. Ezra Manjon recorded a team-high 24 points with six rebounds and four assists in the matchup against UNC Greensboro.
Next best wins
- 74-67 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on November 10
- 78-59 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 334/RPI) on December 2
- 75-71 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 355/RPI) on November 17
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Vanderbilt's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- according to the RPI, the Commodores have four losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the nation.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Vanderbilt faces the 231st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Commodores' 21 remaining games this year, one are against teams with worse records, and 20 are against teams with records above .500.
- Looking at Vandy's upcoming schedule, it has four games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Vanderbilt's next game
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Western Carolina Catamounts
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Favorite: Vanderbilt Commodores -1.5
- Total: 144.5 points
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Vanderbilt games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.