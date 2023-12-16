The South Dakota Coyotes (8-3) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin vs. South Dakota Scoring Comparison

  • The Coyotes score 7.9 more points per game (76.5) than the Skyhawks give up to opponents (68.6).
  • When it scores more than 68.6 points, South Dakota is 8-0.
  • UT Martin has a 1-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.5 points.
  • The 62.4 points per game the Skyhawks put up are just 1.5 more points than the Coyotes give up (60.9).
  • When UT Martin puts up more than 60.9 points, it is 2-3.
  • South Dakota has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.4 points.
  • The Skyhawks shoot 41.2% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Coyotes concede defensively.
  • The Coyotes shoot 47% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Skyhawks allow.

UT Martin Leaders

  • Anaya Brown: 12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Kenley McCarn: 14 PTS, 2 STL, 37.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)
  • Lexi Rubel: 9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.6 FG%
  • Morgan Borgstadt: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Norah Clark: 8.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

UT Martin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Evansville W 94-82 Skyhawk Arena
12/9/2023 @ Troy L 71-59 Trojan Arena
12/13/2023 Freed-Hardeman W 69-41 Skyhawk Arena
12/16/2023 South Dakota - Skyhawk Arena
12/21/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
12/28/2023 @ Tennessee State - Gentry Complex

