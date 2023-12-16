What are UT Martin's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How UT Martin ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 220

UT Martin's best wins

Against the North Alabama Lions on November 22, UT Martin captured its signature win of the season, which was a 105-103 overtime home victory. In the win over North Alabama, Jordan Sears dropped a team-high 34 points. Issa Muhammad contributed 18 points.

Next best wins

94-71 on the road over Chicago State (No. 312/RPI) on November 25

80-74 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 350/RPI) on November 17

UT Martin's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, UT Martin has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

UT Martin has drawn the 163rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Skyhawks have 20 games left on the schedule, with eight contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 13 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

UT Martin has 20 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UT Martin's next game

Matchup: Evansville Purple Aces vs. UT Martin Skyhawks

Evansville Purple Aces vs. UT Martin Skyhawks Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Evansville Purple Aces -7.5

Evansville Purple Aces -7.5 Total: 160.5 points

