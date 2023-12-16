The Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) battle the UCLA Bruins (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS.

UCLA vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

UCLA Stats Insights

The Bruins make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

UCLA is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 95th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bruins sit at 190th.

The 69.1 points per game the Bruins average are only 1.8 more points than the Buckeyes allow (67.3).

UCLA is 4-1 when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes are shooting 47.0% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 36.5% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

Ohio State has put together an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.5% from the field.

The Bruins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes rank 45th.

The Buckeyes score an average of 80.8 points per game, 22.0 more points than the 58.8 the Bruins allow to opponents.

Ohio State is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 69.1 points.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, UCLA scored eight more points per game (77.8) than it did in road games (69.8).

Defensively the Bruins were better at home last season, allowing 57.5 points per game, compared to 61.4 on the road.

When playing at home, UCLA made 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than away from home (5.7). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to away from home (37.1%).

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.1.

The Buckeyes conceded 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.

Ohio State made more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (36.5%).

UCLA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 Gonzaga L 69-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/30/2023 UC Riverside W 66-65 Pauley Pavilion 12/9/2023 @ Villanova L 65-56 Wells Fargo Center 12/16/2023 Ohio State - State Farm Arena 12/19/2023 CSU Northridge - Pauley Pavilion 12/22/2023 Maryland - Pauley Pavilion

