In the upcoming game against the Washington Capitals, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Tyson Barrie to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Barrie stats and insights

In one of 26 games this season, Barrie scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Barrie has picked up three assists on the power play.

Barrie's shooting percentage is 2.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 74 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Barrie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:44 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:07 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 17:02 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:41 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 4-3

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

