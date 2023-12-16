The NC State Wolfpack (5-2) will face the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

Tennessee vs. NC State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Tennessee Players to Watch

Jayden Taylor: 14 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK DJ Horne: 12.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Casey Morsell: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK D.J. Burns: 13.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Mohamed Diarra: 5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0 STL, 0.9 BLK

NC State Players to Watch

Tennessee vs. NC State Stat Comparison

NC State Rank NC State AVG Tennessee AVG Tennessee Rank 109th 78.4 Points Scored 76.3 152nd 185th 71.3 Points Allowed 67 101st 107th 35 Rebounds 34 151st 124th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.3 237th 207th 7.1 3pt Made 8.4 96th 155th 13.7 Assists 13.6 161st 41st 9.7 Turnovers 10.1 60th

