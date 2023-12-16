Saturday's contest between the North Alabama Lions (6-5) and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7) going head-to-head at Hooper Eblen Arena has a projected final score of 76-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Lions, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 76, Tennessee Tech 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: North Alabama (-4.1)

North Alabama (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Tennessee Tech is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to North Alabama's 5-4-0 ATS record. The Golden Eagles are 5-3-0 and the Lions are 4-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a -51 scoring differential, falling short by 4.7 points per game. They're putting up 72.7 points per game to rank 236th in college basketball and are allowing 77.4 per outing to rank 308th in college basketball.

Tennessee Tech grabs 32.2 rebounds per game (330th in college basketball) while conceding 36.4 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.2 boards per game.

Tennessee Tech connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball) at a 35.0% rate (118th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 its opponents make while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Golden Eagles rank 171st in college basketball with 95.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 348th in college basketball defensively with 101.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee Tech has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (88th in college basketball play), 1.1 more than the 9.6 it forces on average (341st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.