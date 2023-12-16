Will Tennessee State be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Tennessee State's complete tournament resume.

How Tennessee State ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 294

Tennessee State's best wins

Tennessee State's best win this season came on November 15 in a 75-65 victory over the Portland Pilots. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr., as the leading scorer in the victory over Portland, put up 18 points, while Christian Brown was second on the team with 17.

Next best wins

69-65 at home over Austin Peay (No. 245/RPI) on December 2

91-77 over SE Louisiana (No. 303/RPI) on November 25

Tennessee State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Tennessee State has the 314th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have eight games against teams that are above .500 and 16 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Tennessee St's 19 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Tennessee State's next game

Matchup: Indiana State Sycamores vs. Tennessee State Tigers

Indiana State Sycamores vs. Tennessee State Tigers Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Indiana State Sycamores -16.5

Indiana State Sycamores -16.5 Total: 156.5 points

