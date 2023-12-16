How to Watch Tennessee vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (7-2) will aim to build on a three-game win run when they host the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Volunteers have also won three games in a row.
Tennessee vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers' 44% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Wolfpack have given up to their opponents (42.3%).
- Tennessee is 6-1 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Wolfpack are the rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 149th.
- The Volunteers put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 69.7 the Wolfpack allow.
- Tennessee has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 69.7 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.1.
- The Volunteers gave up fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than on the road (63.7) last season.
- Tennessee sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than away (32.6%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|W 87-66
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|W 86-79
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/12/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 74-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/2/2024
|Norfolk State
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
