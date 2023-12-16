Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
In Smith County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Smith County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gordonsville High School at Smith County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Carthage, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
