Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Rutherford County, Tennessee today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Middle Tennessee Christian School at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.