The Nashville Predators will host the Washington Capitals on Saturday, December 16, with the Predators having won three consecutive games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Watch the Predators-Capitals matchup on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs Capitals Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have conceded 93 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.

The Predators score the eighth-most goals in the league (95 total, 3.2 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Predators are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 30 16 19 35 33 22 55.6% Roman Josi 30 7 19 26 22 7 - Ryan O'Reilly 30 13 13 26 12 28 53.3% Gustav Nyquist 30 4 16 20 20 5 40% Luke Evangelista 29 4 11 15 23 17 0%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 74 goals given up (2.8 per game) is fifth in the league.

With 65 goals (2.5 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Capitals have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that stretch.

Capitals Key Players