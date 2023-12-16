The New Mexico Bowl features a matchup between the Fresno State Bulldogs (who are only 2.5-point underdogs) and the New Mexico State Aggies on December 16, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN. The contest has a point total set at 50.5.

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State game info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State statistical matchup

New Mexico State Fresno State 426.5 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.4 (72nd) 385.6 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.1 (71st) 201.6 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 106.2 (118th) 224.9 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.3 (29th) 14 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (17th) 11 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (17th)

New Mexico State leaders

In addition to his 2,915 passing yards and 61.6% completion percentage this year, Diego Pavia has connected on 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

In addition to the stats he's posted through the air, Pavia has also added 862 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 14 games.

As a runner, Star Thomas has compiled 643 rushing yards with four rushing touchdowns in 14 games.

As a pass-catcher, Thomas has racked up 21 receptions on 27 targets for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

In 14 games, Trent Hudson has turned 57 targets into 34 receptions, 545 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Aggies.

Fresno State leaders

In 12 games, Malik Sherrod has run for 877 yards (73.1 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In the passing game, Sherrod has scored one touchdown, with 35 catches for 181 yards.

In 12 games, Mikey Keene has thrown for 2,586 yards (215.5 per game), with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.1%.

Erik Brooks has 54 receptions for 694 yards (57.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 12 games.

