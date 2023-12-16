The Clemson Tigers (9-0) aim to extend a nine-game winning stretch when visiting the Memphis Tigers (7-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at FedExForum. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Clemson matchup.

Memphis vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Clemson Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-2.5) 150.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Memphis (-2.5) 151.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Memphis vs. Clemson Betting Trends

  • Memphis has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Memphis Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this season.
  • Clemson has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
  • A total of five Clemson Tigers games this year have hit the over.

Memphis Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Memphis is 19th-best in the country. It is far below that, 44th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Memphis Tigers' national championship odds have jumped from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +5000, the -biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of Memphis winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

