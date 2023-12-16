The No. 13 Clemson Tigers (9-0) hope to continue a three-game road winning stretch at the Memphis Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 3:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis Stats Insights

The Memphis Tigers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Clemson Tigers allow to opponents.

Memphis has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.

The Memphis Tigers are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Clemson Tigers sit at 109th.

The Memphis Tigers average 11.5 more points per game (79.7) than the Clemson Tigers allow (68.2).

Memphis has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 68.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

On offense, Memphis posted 79.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 82 points per game in road games.

Defensively the Memphis Tigers were better in home games last year, surrendering 70.7 points per game, compared to 78.3 when playing on the road.

In home games, Memphis drained 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (5.5) than in away games (6.3). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to on the road (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule