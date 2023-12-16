The Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) are heavy, 14.5-point underdogs against the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4) at Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has a point total of 155.5.

Lipscomb vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: North Little Rock, Arkansas

North Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Simmons Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas -14.5 155.5

Bisons Betting Records & Stats

Lipscomb has played four games this season that ended with a combined score over 155.5 points.

The average over/under for Lipscomb's matchups this season is 155.3, 0.2 fewer points than this game's total.

Lipscomb has an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Lipscomb has come away with one win in the five contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Bisons have played as an underdog of +700 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Lipscomb has a 12.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lipscomb vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 3 33.3% 81.2 161.5 76.4 151.3 148.2 Lipscomb 4 40% 80.3 161.5 74.9 151.3 150.9

Additional Lipscomb Insights & Trends

The Bisons put up an average of 80.3 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 76.4 the Razorbacks give up.

Lipscomb has put together a 6-0 ATS record and a 7-0 overall record in games it scores more than 76.4 points.

Lipscomb vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 3-6-0 1-3 8-1-0 Lipscomb 8-2-0 1-0 5-5-0

Lipscomb vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas Lipscomb 13-3 Home Record 13-2 2-8 Away Record 7-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.5 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

