The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4) battle the Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Lipscomb vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network+

Lipscomb Stats Insights

  • The Bisons are shooting 47.9% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 42.3% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Lipscomb has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Bisons are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks sit at 269th.
  • The Bisons put up just 3.9 more points per game (80.3) than the Razorbacks give up to opponents (76.4).
  • Lipscomb is 7-0 when it scores more than 76.4 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Lipscomb is averaging 24.2 more points per game at home (94.8) than on the road (70.6).
  • The Bisons are conceding fewer points at home (73.5 per game) than away (74.0).
  • Lipscomb knocks down more 3-pointers at home (12.3 per game) than on the road (8.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (46.2%) than away (31.2%).

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ UCF L 72-57 Addition Financial Arena
12/6/2023 @ Belmont L 72-71 Curb Event Center
12/10/2023 Tennessee State W 78-71 Allen Arena
12/16/2023 Arkansas - Simmons Bank Arena
12/20/2023 Bryan - Allen Arena
12/30/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

