Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Hamilton County, Tennessee today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Sale Creek High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 16

Location: Sale Creek, TN

Sale Creek, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Silverdale Baptist Academy

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Baylor School at Signal Mountain Middle High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 16

Location: Signal Mountain, TN

Signal Mountain, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

