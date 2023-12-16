What are East Tennessee State's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How East Tennessee State ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 176

East Tennessee State's best wins

Against the Davidson Wildcats on November 17, East Tennessee State secured its best win of the season, which was a 70-68 home victory. That signature win versus Davidson featured a team-best 24 points from Ebby Asamoah. Karon Boyd, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

73-72 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 292/RPI) on December 10

61-59 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 307/RPI) on December 3

82-71 over Alabama A&M (No. 334/RPI) on November 24

East Tennessee State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, East Tennessee State has the 280th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Buccaneers have 21 games remaining on the schedule, with 14 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

ETSU has 21 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

East Tennessee State's next game

Matchup: East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. UMKC Kangaroos

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. UMKC Kangaroos Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

