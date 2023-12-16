Will Cody Glass score a goal when the Nashville Predators square off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Cody Glass score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Glass stats and insights

Glass is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

Glass has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 74 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Glass recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:49 Home W 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:17 Away L 4-0 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:07 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 7-5 10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 1:46 Away W 4-1 10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 6-1 10/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 3-2

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

