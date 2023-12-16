The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9) are 8.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5 points.

Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Bulldogs All-Access Where: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Venue: Alabama A&M Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Chattanooga -8.5 149.5

Chattanooga Betting Records & Stats

Chattanooga and its opponents have gone over 149.5 combined points in four of seven games this season.

Chattanooga has an average point total of 146.9 in its contests this year, 2.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Mocs are 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Chattanooga has been the favorite in four games this season and won three (75%) of those contests.

The Mocs have a record of 2-1 when favored by -375 or more by bookmakers this season.

Chattanooga has a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chattanooga 4 57.1% 79.9 149.7 67 155.3 146.4 Alabama A&M 6 60% 69.8 149.7 88.3 155.3 148.9

Additional Chattanooga Insights & Trends

The Mocs score 8.4 fewer points per game (79.9) than the Bulldogs give up (88.3).

Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chattanooga 3-4-0 1-2 3-4-0 Alabama A&M 5-5-0 4-5 6-4-0

Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Chattanooga Alabama A&M 9-7 Home Record 9-8 6-9 Away Record 5-8 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 72 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

