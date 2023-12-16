Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) meet the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and be available via Bulldogs All-Access.
Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Bulldogs All-Access
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Dailin Smith: 13.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Blackwell: 5.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Omari Peek-Green: 9.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anthony Bryant: 4.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chad Moodie: 3.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison
|Alabama A&M Rank
|Alabama A&M AVG
|Chattanooga AVG
|Chattanooga Rank
|301st
|68.0
|Points Scored
|75.3
|176th
|357th
|86.0
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|87th
|220th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|38.6
|25th
|56th
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|138th
|355th
|4.0
|3pt Made
|9.7
|32nd
|340th
|10.0
|Assists
|12.9
|205th
|348th
|15.1
|Turnovers
|13.0
|261st
