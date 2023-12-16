When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Chattanooga be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Chattanooga ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 NR NR 240

Chattanooga's best wins

Chattanooga's signature win this season came against the Bellarmine Knights, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 246) in the RPI. Chattanooga brought home the 72-64 win at home on November 14. With 25 points, Honor Huff was the leading scorer versus Bellarmine. Second on the team was Myles Che, with 22 points.

Next best wins

72-56 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 277/RPI) on November 26

68-63 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 292/RPI) on November 19

88-72 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 334/RPI) on December 16

81-71 on the road over Louisville (No. 338/RPI) on November 10

Chattanooga's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, the Mocs have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Chattanooga has drawn the 11th-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Mocs' 22 remaining games this season, 14 are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records over .500.

Nooga has 22 games left this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Chattanooga's next game

Matchup: Chattanooga Mocs vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

Chattanooga Mocs vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

