The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9) aim to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. The contest airs on Bulldogs All-Access.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M matchup.

Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama How to Watch on TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends

Chattanooga has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Mocs' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Alabama A&M has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.

In the Bulldogs' 10 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

