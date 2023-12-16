The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9) will try to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access.

Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama TV: Bulldogs All-Access

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Chattanooga Stats Insights

The Mocs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Chattanooga is 3-0 when it shoots better than 48.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mocs sit at 61st.

The Mocs score 8.4 fewer points per game (79.9) than the Bulldogs allow (88.3).

When Chattanooga scores more than 88.3 points, it is 2-0.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Chattanooga put up 80.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 72.0 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Mocs ceded 70.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 72.7.

Chattanooga sunk 11.6 threes per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged in road games (11.3). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36.7% in home games and 38.1% away from home.

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule