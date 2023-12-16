How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9) will try to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access.
Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
- TV: Bulldogs All-Access
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Belmont vs Samford (3:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Western Carolina vs South Carolina Upstate (4:30 PM ET | December 16)
Chattanooga Stats Insights
- The Mocs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Chattanooga is 3-0 when it shoots better than 48.5% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mocs sit at 61st.
- The Mocs score 8.4 fewer points per game (79.9) than the Bulldogs allow (88.3).
- When Chattanooga scores more than 88.3 points, it is 2-0.
Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Chattanooga put up 80.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 72.0 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Mocs ceded 70.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 72.7.
- Chattanooga sunk 11.6 threes per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged in road games (11.3). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36.7% in home games and 38.1% away from home.
Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|L 82-68
|Allen Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Morehead State
|L 87-80
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/10/2023
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|W 112-51
|McKenzie Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/19/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
