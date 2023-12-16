The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9) will try to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access.

Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
  • TV: Bulldogs All-Access

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Chattanooga Stats Insights

  • The Mocs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Chattanooga is 3-0 when it shoots better than 48.5% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mocs sit at 61st.
  • The Mocs score 8.4 fewer points per game (79.9) than the Bulldogs allow (88.3).
  • When Chattanooga scores more than 88.3 points, it is 2-0.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Chattanooga put up 80.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 72.0 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Mocs ceded 70.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 72.7.
  • Chattanooga sunk 11.6 threes per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged in road games (11.3). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36.7% in home games and 38.1% away from home.

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Lipscomb L 82-68 Allen Arena
12/3/2023 @ Morehead State L 87-80 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/10/2023 Tennessee Wesleyan W 112-51 McKenzie Arena
12/16/2023 @ Alabama A&M - Alabama A&M Events Center
12/19/2023 Gardner-Webb - McKenzie Arena
12/22/2023 @ Milwaukee - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

