Saturday's game that pits the Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9) at Alabama A&M Events Center has a projected final score of 80-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Chattanooga. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 80, Alabama A&M 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Chattanooga (-8.7)

Chattanooga (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 152.3

Alabama A&M has a 5-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Chattanooga, who is 3-4-0 ATS. The Bulldogs have gone over the point total in six games, while Mocs games have gone over three times.

Chattanooga Performance Insights

The Mocs are outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game, with a +116 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.9 points per game (86th in college basketball) and give up 67 per contest (92nd in college basketball).

The 39.8 rebounds per game Chattanooga accumulates rank 61st in college basketball, 8.0 more than the 31.8 its opponents pull down.

Chattanooga hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball), 3.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.4% from deep (141st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.8%.

Chattanooga has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 12.3 (224th in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (289th in college basketball).

