The Samford Bulldogs (8-2) will aim to extend an eight-game win run when they host the Belmont Bruins (8-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Bruins have won six games in a row.

Belmont vs. Samford Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Belmont Stats Insights

  • The Bruins' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Belmont has compiled an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.4% from the field.
  • The Bruins are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 82nd.
  • The Bruins' 80.6 points per game are five more points than the 75.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 75.6 points, Belmont is 6-2.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Belmont scores 82.8 points per game. Away, it scores 78.6.
  • At home, the Bruins give up 71.3 points per game. Away, they give up 82.6.
  • Belmont knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than away (8.6). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (38.7%).

Belmont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Valparaiso W 77-68 Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 Lipscomb W 72-71 Curb Event Center
12/9/2023 @ Middle Tennessee W 75-65 Murphy Athletic Center
12/16/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
12/20/2023 Arkansas State - Curb Event Center
1/2/2024 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center

