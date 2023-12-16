2024 NCAA Bracketology: Belmont March Madness Resume | December 18
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Belmont be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
Want to bet on Belmont's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Belmont ranks
|Record
|MVC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-4
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|116
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Belmont's best wins
When Belmont beat the Lipscomb Bisons, who are ranked No. 155 in the RPI, on December 6 by a score of 72-71, it was its best win of the season so far. The leading scorer against Lipscomb was Cade Tyson, who posted 22 points with eight rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 89-87 at home over Georgia State (No. 188/RPI) on November 6
- 90-70 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 198/RPI) on November 29
- 84-79 on the road over Pennsylvania (No. 217/RPI) on November 25
- 75-65 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 272/RPI) on December 9
- 77-68 at home over Valparaiso (No. 320/RPI) on December 2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Belmont's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Belmont has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Belmont has been handed the 152nd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Bruins have 12 games left against teams over .500. They have 10 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Of Belmont's 15 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Belmont's next game
- Matchup: Belmont Bruins vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Belmont games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.