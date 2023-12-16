The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Austin Peay Governors (6-6), who have won three straight. It begins at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

  • This season, Austin Peay has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Governors are the 260th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hilltoppers sit at 65th.
  • The Governors put up 6.9 fewer points per game (67) than the Hilltoppers allow their opponents to score (73.9).
  • When it scores more than 73.9 points, Austin Peay is 4-0.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

  • Austin Peay is scoring more points at home (74 per game) than on the road (60.2).
  • The Governors are giving up fewer points at home (55.6 per game) than on the road (70.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Austin Peay drains fewer treys away (6 per game) than at home (10.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (37%) as well.

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Midway W 98-44 F&M Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Murray State W 53-49 F&M Bank Arena
12/12/2023 @ Southern Illinois W 70-68 Banterra Center
12/16/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena
12/22/2023 Ohio - F&M Bank Arena
12/30/2023 @ Memphis - FedExForum

