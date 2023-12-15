Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Wilson County, Tennessee today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wilson Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.