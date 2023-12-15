The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Williamson County, Tennessee today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

LaVergne High School at Nolensville High School

Game Time: 7:29 PM CT on December 15

7:29 PM CT on December 15 Location: Nolensville, TN

Nolensville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairview High School at Ravenwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Brentwood, TN

Brentwood, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Creek Wood High School at Page High School