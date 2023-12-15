If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Warren County, Tennessee, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Warren County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clarksville Christian School at Foundation Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitwell High School at F.C. Boyd Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: McMinnville, TN

McMinnville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Rossview High School at Bowling Green High School