On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Thomas Novak going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

In five of 18 games this season, Novak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.

Novak has picked up four goals and two assists on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 92 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:58 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 5-1 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 17:27 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:56 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:44 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:11 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

