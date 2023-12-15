The Tennessee State Tigers (2-6) take the court against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee State vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Colonels' 81.3 points per game are 19.4 more points than the 61.9 the Tigers allow.
  • When it scores more than 61.9 points, Eastern Kentucky is 8-2.
  • Tennessee State's record is 2-5 when it gives up fewer than 81.3 points.
  • The Tigers score 16.6 fewer points per game (47) than the Colonels give up (63.6).
  • Eastern Kentucky is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 47 points.
  • The Tigers are making 32.7% of their shots from the field, 7.2% lower than the Colonels concede to opponents (39.9%).
  • The Colonels make 43.4% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee State Leaders

  • Caitlin Anderson: 8.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%
  • Sanaa' St. Andre: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Eboni Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Zyion Shannon: 6.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
  • Diamond Cannon: 2.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Bryant W 53-43 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/1/2023 @ Cincinnati L 76-52 Fifth Third Arena
12/3/2023 @ Akron L 55-49 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/15/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Gentry Complex
12/21/2023 UT Southern - Gentry Complex
12/28/2023 UT Martin - Gentry Complex

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.