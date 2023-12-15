How to Watch the Tennessee State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (2-6) take the court against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee State vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels' 81.3 points per game are 19.4 more points than the 61.9 the Tigers allow.
- When it scores more than 61.9 points, Eastern Kentucky is 8-2.
- Tennessee State's record is 2-5 when it gives up fewer than 81.3 points.
- The Tigers score 16.6 fewer points per game (47) than the Colonels give up (63.6).
- Eastern Kentucky is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 47 points.
- The Tigers are making 32.7% of their shots from the field, 7.2% lower than the Colonels concede to opponents (39.9%).
- The Colonels make 43.4% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Tennessee State Leaders
- Caitlin Anderson: 8.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%
- Sanaa' St. Andre: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Eboni Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Zyion Shannon: 6.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
- Diamond Cannon: 2.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bryant
|W 53-43
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 76-52
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Akron
|L 55-49
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/15/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/21/2023
|UT Southern
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/28/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Gentry Complex
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.