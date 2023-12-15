Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Sumner County, Tennessee today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Beech High School at Smith County High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Carthage, TN

Carthage, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hendersonville High School at Stewarts Creek High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Smyrna, TN

Smyrna, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

White House High School at White House Heritage High School