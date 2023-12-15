High school basketball is on the schedule today in Shelby County, Tennessee, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Briarcrest Christian School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 15

12:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Eads, TN

Eads, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

City University School of Liberal Arts at Obion County Central High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Troy, TN

Troy, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Wooddale High School at Trezevant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitehaven High School at First Assembly Christian School