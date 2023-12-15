Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Rutherford County, Tennessee today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marshall County High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hendersonville High School at Stewarts Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Smyrna, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holloway High School at Lancaster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Smyrna, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian Academy at Antioch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Antioch, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Siegel High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Spring Hill, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
