The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-1) are favored at home (-175 moneyline odds to win) against the Nashville Predators (16-13, +145 moneyline odds). The contest on Friday starts at 7:30 PM ET from PNC Arena on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Nashville has played 17 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

In the 26 times this season the Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 16-10 in those games.

The Predators have claimed an upset victory in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Carolina is 9-3 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

Nashville has a record of 2-1 in games when bookmakers list the team at +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Ryan O'Reilly 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-111) 1.5 (-133) Roman Josi 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-111) 2.5 (-154) Filip Forsberg 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-154) 3.5 (+130)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 3-7 3-6-1 6.5 3 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3 2.7 5 19.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 2-8 3-7-0 6.3 2.5 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.5 2.5 6 22.2% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.