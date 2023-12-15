High school basketball is happening today in Maury County, Tennessee, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maury County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Siegel High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Spring Hill, TN

Spring Hill, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Zion Christian Academy at Franklin Road Academy