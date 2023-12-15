Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Lake County, Tennessee today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Lake County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fulton High School at Lake County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Tiptonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
