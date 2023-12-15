Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Knox County, Tennessee is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Temple Baptist Academy at Maryville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
