Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Humphreys County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Humphreys County, Tennessee, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Humphreys County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Hickman High School at Waverly Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Waverly, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 6 - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.