Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Hamilton County, Tennessee today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Soddy-Daisy High School at Silverdale Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga Central High School at Ooltewah High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Ooltewah, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Soddy-Daisy High School at Silverdale Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hixson High School at Lookout Valley Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
